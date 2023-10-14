Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ Entered as Independent Submission for Oscars 2024, Sources Say

In commemoration of National Cinema Day, the creators behind Akshay Kumar’s recent cinematic endeavor, ‘Mission Ranigang: The Great Bharat Rescue,’ have taken a noteworthy step. They’ve independently submitted the film for consideration at the prestigious Oscars, a move that highlights the film’s significant impact, particularly for its portrayal of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, and the remarkable events at the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal. According to Pooja Entertainment, who released a statement, “The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners who were trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.”

In parallel to this development, the Malayalam film ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero,’ featuring the talented actor Tovino Thomas, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this poignant film delves into the heart-wrenching backdrop of the 2018 Kerala floods, capturing a unique and moving narrative.