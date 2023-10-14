Andhra Pradesh BJP sought CBI probe into liquor sales, production in state

The Andhra Pradesh BJP has requested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) look into the state’s manufacturing and sale of alcohol on the grounds that the poor quality of the substance was having an adverse impact on people’s health.

According to Daggubati Purandeswari, the state’s BJP chairman, the consumption of subpar alcohol has led to a 25% increase in the prevalence of alcoholic liver cirrhosis in the state. She said that the state uses adulterants in the production of alcohol, which causes a number of illnesses.

She added that Andhra Pradesh had the highest alcohol consumption among the five southern states, citing recent media reports.

Is this good governance? Purandeswari questioned. Alcohol is still legal in the state, despite efforts by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. We demand that the CBI conduct an investigation into the state’s booze sales and sand and gravel mining.

Twenty businesses in the state produce alcohol. The state BJP chairman asked the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YRSCP) officials to provide the names of the owners, adding that 8 firms were sanctioned by Jagan Mohan Reddy, while 12 of them were approved by previous chairman Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

‘Before the 2019 elections, the Chief Minister had said if any liquor manufacturing units were found in the state, they would be sent to jail for up to seven years,’ Purandeswari said.

‘Though the BJP is popularising digital payments, Andhra Pradesh is not endorsing digital payments related to liquor sales. The quality of liquor in the state is very pathetic,’ she added.