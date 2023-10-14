As it prepares to accept first ship, Vijayan refers to Vizhinjam Port as ‘ame changer’

The international deep water multifunctional seaport in Vizhinjam, which is slated to receive its first ship on Sunday, was dubbed a ‘game-changer’ for the infrastructure and development of Kerala by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

It would handle a million containers annually, surpassing even Singapore, he claimed. He just posted on social media that the debut ship, ‘Zhen Hua 15,’ is scheduled to arrive in Vizhinjam harbour on October 15.

The Chief Minister of Kerala stated bold objectives for Vizhinjam Port, hoping to surpass even Singapore in annual container handling with over a million units. He asserted that he was confident the outstanding initiative will draw investments, create a large number of job possibilities, and considerably advance the country. He posted a quick video demonstrating the port along with this statement on his social media accounts.

The ‘Zhen Hua 15’ left China at the end of August and was initially supposed to arrive at Vizhinjam on October 4. However, it had delays because of bad weather along its route.

The state government has chosen to hold a lavish celebration to mark the ship’s first call at the port. Deputy Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the ceremony. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, will be the prominent guest.