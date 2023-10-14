Babar Azam Aims to End India Drought in Marquee Match

When Pakistan faces India in Saturday’s World Cup blockbuster, it might feel like stepping into the Colosseum, with over 100,000 fans cheering on their arch-rivals. However, Captain Babar Azam perceives this match as an opportunity to break a long-standing jinx against India. India, the two-time champions, have a flawless 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-overs World Cup, and they’re also the top-ranked ODI team, having won both of their tournament matches so far.

Pakistan has also had a strong start, winning their first two matches. Babar Azam approaches this highly anticipated clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue, with a resolute focus on the future. He said, “I don’t think about the past; I’d rather focus on the future. All records are meant to be broken, and we’ll try to break this record tomorrow.”

Babar Azam acknowledges that success in this monumental game relies on their performance on the day and how they handle the pressure of this fierce rivalry. He encouraged his teammates to view it as an opportunity to make their mark. “India-Pakistan match is a big game, a high-intensity contest. I’ve told my boys it’s a great opportunity – give your best, execute your plans and believe in yourself,” he said.

The spotlight might fall on pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who has troubled India’s top order in recent encounters. Even with the added responsibility following Naseem Shah’s injury, Babar expressed his confidence in Afridi, calling him a “big-match bowler.”

In a high-scoring tournament, Babar emphasized the importance of accuracy for their bowlers. “We are seeing mostly high-scoring matches, and there’s little margin for error for the bowlers. If you are straying from the stumps line, the margin is less. I just told my bowlers to hit the right length and bowl stump-to-stump.” Pakistan heads into this iconic clash with determination and belief, ready to script a new chapter in their cricketing history.