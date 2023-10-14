Bihar government approves reservations for SCs and STs in job promotions

In a momentous development, the Bihar cabinet has granted approval for the implementation of reservations in promotions for government employees. This decision had been put on hold due to a Supreme Court stay order. S. Siddharth, the principal secretary of the cabinet secretariat, disclosed that the state government has devised a plan to introduce reservations in 83 percent of positions in each job category. Furthermore, the state will evaluate the representation of beneficiaries among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. If their proportion falls below 17 and 1 percent, respectively, the government will decide on the course of action.

The reservation in promotion will be retroactively applied from 2016. In the event that the Supreme Court rules against the reservation, employees who were promoted under these provisions may face demotion. However, the state government has decided not to recover any pay disparities or extra allowances paid to them during the affected period.

This move is anticipated to benefit approximately five lakh government servants in Bihar. Recently, the state government released the findings of a caste census, the first of its kind since India’s independence, indicating that 84 percent of the state’s population comprises individuals from backward castes, including extremely backward, other backward castes, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs).