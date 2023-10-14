During Durga Puja, West Bengal Governor issues by ordering release of 71 prisoners

According to Raj Bhavan sources on Friday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has requested that 71 prisoners be released and given a special reprieve during the Durga Puja celebrations.

According to officials, 16 foreign prisoners are also being considered for release with the agreement of the central government, in addition to the 71 offenders who are Indian citizens. Convicts are being released as part of the Durga Puja celebrations for the first time ever in the state.

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the Centre has started a programme for the release of convicts.

The state government’s procedures for selecting the ‘suitable’ prisoners from among the ‘eligible’ prisoners were the subject of some questions from Governor Bose. To prevent arbitrary prisoner selection, he pushed that the state administration adhere to objective standards in the topic.

The Governor insisted on giving every prisoner an equal chance to succeed, according to Raj Bhavan sources. They said that the matter had been unresolved for a while since the state administration had not provided a satisfactory solution.

After giving the government explicit instructions to adhere to objective standards, Governor Bose has ordered the release of the term prisoners on humanitarian grounds.

Raj Bhavan has suggested forming a committee to examine the advantages and disadvantages of the situation and offer a failsafe method for choosing the convicts who are ‘suitable’ among those who are ‘eligible’ for release.