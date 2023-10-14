Impersonating Narcotic Officers, Addicts Abduct Vendor and Hijack Van in Kozhikode

A group of criminals, who posed as DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) officers to kidnap a fruit vendor and make off with his pickup van, were apprehended in a swift operation conducted by the Feroke Police and a specialized unit led by Deputy Police Commissioner KE Baiju. This arrest occurred within a day of the crime, showcasing the police’s efficient response.

The gang, comprised of five members, identified as Shabeer VC, also known as Chala Babu (38), K Dhaneesh, alias Kuttappi (30), Mohammed Marjan KM (31), PP Mohammed Shibin (34), and Salmanul Faris (21), targeted the fruit vendor who had just returned from Karnataka with a shipment of watermelons. The criminals intercepted his vehicle, with three of them forcibly entering the van while two others followed closely on a motorcycle, falsely claiming to be law enforcement officers.

Under duress, they coerced the vendor to drive to Horizon Hill near the 11th Mile in Ramanattukara, where they threatened him with false charges unless he paid a ransom of Rs 1 lakh. Subsequently, they subjected the vendor to brutal assault, robbed him, and absconded with his van. The local community came to the vendor’s aid, assisting him in filing a complaint with the Feroke Police.

Following the apprehension of the suspects, law enforcement recovered the stolen goods, including the vehicle, which was located on a property near Ramanattukara. Notably, Chala Babu has ties to a notorious vehicle thief known as Veerappan Raheem, notorious for his involvement in sandalwood theft. During his arrest, Babu attempted to resist, wielding an iron rod as a weapon, but was subdued by the police.

The accused had planned to sell the stolen van in Tamil Nadu to fund their drug addiction. According to the police, all the individuals involved in this criminal act are drug addicts themselves. Simultaneously, law enforcement is investigating the complainant’s background to determine if he has any connections to drug dealers. The dedicated police team leading this operation included Sub Inspector O Mohandas from the special action force, Sub Inspector Saifulla PT from Feroke Police, and Sujith, Assistant Sub Inspector from the special branch.