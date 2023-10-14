Imphal West in Manipur identified as outbreak’s epicentre for African Swine Fever

The Manipur veterinary service has confirmed that African Swine Fever (ASF) is on the rise in Manipur’s Imphal West area. The outbreak’s epicentre has been identified as a pig farm in Imphal West’s Eroisemba.

The notification declared Imphal West to be a controlled area for ASF with immediate effect. It stated that ‘no pig shall be moved from the place where it is kept within the controlled area, dead or alive, which is infected or reasonably suspected to have been infected, and any kind of feed or material which could have come into contact with such animal.’

With numerous pigs infected with the virus, the ASF outbreak is costing pig farmers a lot of money and posing a threat to their livelihood. The price of pork, a very popular meat product in Manipur, is reportedly now between Rs 180 and Rs 200 per kg.

Following a decision from the Manipur government’s Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, the notification confirming the outbreak was released on Friday, October 13.

In addition, Ng Ibotombi Singh, the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Imphal West, has been tasked with seeing to it that prompt action is taken to stop the spread of ASF.