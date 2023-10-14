Is ‘Leo’ Vijay’s Movie the Breakout Moment for Mathew Thomas?

Mathew Thomas, the Malayalam actor, bears an uncanny resemblance to Vijay, making him the perfect choice to portray a teenage version of the Tamil superstar. This likeness was evident since his ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ days, and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans. In a twist of fate, Mathew, a dedicated Vijay enthusiast, is now sharing screen space with the superstar in ‘Leo,’ a film directed by the highly sought-after Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a remarkable debut in Tamil cinema, Mathew portrays Vijay’s son in the movie.

‘Leo’ is rumored to be a part of the Lokesh Kanakaraj Universe (LKU), adding to the intrigue surrounding the project. Mathew, understandably, is tight-lipped about the film’s details. The trailer and the ‘Anbenu’ song, featuring Trisha and Vijay, showcase Mathew in three key shots, adding to the excitement surrounding his role.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director, expressed confidence in Mathew’s abilities, having closely followed his previous work. He remarked, “I have watched most of Mathew’s previous films. He is a good performer, and I was sure he could effortlessly do this role. When such talented actors breathe life into our characters that becomes easier for us. Mathew has done a superb job.” This endorsement only intensifies the anticipation for ‘Leo.’

Mathew’s well-wishers are hopeful that ‘Leo’ will be the game-changer in his career, marking a significant milestone in his journey as an actor.