Mbappe’s Double Lifts France in Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe’s brilliance shone through as France secured a crucial 2-1 victory over an injury-plagued Netherlands, sealing early qualification for Euro 2024. The World Cup runners-up now stand alongside Portugal and Belgium as the first three teams to qualify for the tournament. In Group J, Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo powered them to a 3-2 home win against Slovakia. Belgium advanced from Group F with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Austria, with Dodi Lukebakio and Romelu Lukaku leading the charge.

In a commanding performance at the Johan Cruijff Arena, France showcased their dominance, despite some nervy moments caused by goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s errors. Kylian Mbappe broke his scoring drought, volleying home a magnificent goal early in the game, alleviating concerns about his recent form. France’s coach, Didier Deschamps, expressed his confidence in Mbappe’s abilities, stating, “When he’s like this, obviously France has more chances to win.”

Mbappe extended his international goal tally to 42 with an exquisite strike, moving him into fourth place among France’s all-time top scorers. France’s winning streak remained unblemished in Group B, as they maintained a perfect record with six wins.

While France dominated the match for the majority of the 90 minutes, the Netherlands managed to score their first goal of the qualifying campaign through Quilindschy Hartman in the 83rd minute. Despite the victory, the French team was disappointed by this late concession, with Adrien Rabiot emphasizing their pursuit of perfection.

In Group J, Greece bolstered their qualifying aspirations with a 2-0 triumph over Ireland, securing second place in the group with 12 points, three ahead of the Netherlands, who still have a game in hand. This latest chapter in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign was marked by Mbappe’s resurgence, France’s continued dominance, and the emerging storylines of the other competing teams.