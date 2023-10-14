Nepal’s Manang Air helicopter crashes, injuring the pilot

On Saturday, a helicopter operated by Manang Air in Nepal experienced a crash in a mountainous region, resulting in injuries to its sole occupant, the pilot. This incident occurred while the helicopter, identified as 9N ANJ, was en route to pick up passengers after departing from Lukla, near the Everest base camp. During an attempt to land in Lobuche, located in North-East Nepal, the chopper slightly overturned and caught fire, as reported by Jagannath Niraula, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The injured pilot, Prakash Sedhai, was the sole individual on board and was subsequently airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment. The cause of the crash has not been determined yet. This incident follows a previous Manang Air helicopter crash in July, which claimed the lives of six people. That tragic event occurred in Lamjura, a region of Likhupike Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district.

Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline headquartered in Kathmandu, Nepal. The airline primarily focuses on providing commercial air transportation services within the Nepalese territory, adhering to the regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. Beyond passenger transport, the company offers chartered services and specializes in personalized services such as adventure flights, helicopter excursions, and expedition work.