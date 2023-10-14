Protesters in New York demand freedom for Palestine

In New York, on Friday, cries of “Free Palestine” echoed through the streets as thousands of protesters gathered to condemn Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. They demanded an end to the “Israeli occupation” and the “liberation” of Palestinian territories. This diverse and largely youthful protest, drawing demonstrators from various backgrounds, some displaying Palestinian flags and keffiyehs, accused Israel of “genocide” and called for the U.S. to cease its support for the Middle Eastern ally.

Hamas fighters from Gaza breached the heavily militarized Israeli border on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of over 1,300 people, the majority of whom were civilians, in an attack likened to 9/11 in the United States. In response, Israel launched a relentless barrage of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave, causing casualties of at least 1,900 Gazans, primarily civilians, including over 600 children. In anticipation of an expected ground offensive, thousands are trying to evacuate to southern Gaza following Israel’s warning.

Numerous participants expressed deep concern, with one professor, Liz Zacharia, emphasizing the need to end the settler colonial project of Israel, which she believes perpetuates a “cycle of violence” and “oppression of Palestinians.” The protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that some Jewish organizations argue calls for Israel’s destruction and is anti-Semitic. Supporters of the slogan contend that it advocates equality for both Palestinians and Israelis.