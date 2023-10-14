Religious Groups Unwelcome in Politics: MES Stands Firm

The Muslim Education Society (MES) has strongly criticized the involvement of religious groups in influencing voters in Kerala. Dr. Fazal Ghafoor, the president of MES, expressed his concerns at the Nair Service Society, highlighting the excessive attention religious outfits receive in comparison to other similar organizations.

According to Dr. Fazal Ghafoor, no religious organization in Kerala possesses the ability to determine the outcome of elections. He emphasized the need for religious organizations to abstain from interfering in Kerala’s political landscape. He stated, “The support of NSS and SNDP have not resulted in the victory of any candidate in the state. They have also formed political parties and have not succeeded. So it is evident that such religious organizations have no influence in changing the electoral mindset of Kerala.”

Furthermore, he predicted victory for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the recent conflict between the party and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, emphasizing that political organizations hold a dominant position in the state that cannot be undermined by religious groups. Dr. Fazal Ghafoor noted, “CPM has been showing interest in all the Muslim organizations in the state. No political organizations can deny the support of any religious organization in the state.”

Addressing rumors of his potential candidacy as an independent candidate in the Ponnani Loksabha constituency, the MES State President clarified that he is more focused on serving the organization than entering electoral politics.

In addition, Dr. Fazal Ghafoor announced that MES will host seminars on the topic of ‘The Enduring Stalemate in West Asia’ at 100 locations across Kerala. He also called for a caste census to ensure a fair reservation system.