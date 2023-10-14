Reuters reporter deceased, while six AFP journalists injured in southern Lebanon

In a tragic incident in southern Lebanon, a Reuters journalist lost their life on Friday, and six others, who were working for AFP, Reuters, and Al Jazeera, sustained injuries, as confirmed by the three news organizations.

This unfortunate event unfolded as a group of journalists representing various media outlets found themselves near Alma al-Shaab village, situated close to the Israel-Lebanon border. They became unintended victims of cross-border shelling, as recounted by one of the two injured AFP correspondents present at the scene. It’s important to note that initial Israeli shelling appeared to be a response to an attempted infiltration by a Palestinian faction from the Lebanese side of the border, according to information provided by a Lebanese security source.

In response to this tragic occurrence, Reuters expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their videographer, Issam Abdallah, who was an integral part of their team in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, AFP photographer Christina Assi and AFP video journalist Dylan Collins, both of whom were actively working in the area, were injured and subsequently transported to a hospital in Tyre for medical attention. This unfortunate incident underscores the risks faced by journalists while covering conflict zones, and the profound impact such events can have on news organizations and the wider journalism community.