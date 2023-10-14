Sanjay Raut criticises Maharashtra Speaker for taking no action against breakaway Shiv Sena MLAs

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), attacked Rahul Narwekar, the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, on Saturday, saying that he was acting in a way that would inspire a killer to do additional crimes.

His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court censured Narwekar for taking too long to rule on the Shiv Sena MLAs’ appeals for disqualification. ‘The speaker is working like someone giving refugee to a murderer to encourage him to commit more such crimes. Doesn’t he know the law?’ Raut said while speaking to reporters.

The Sena (UBT) MP referred to the speaker’s restrictions by saying that the apex had never taken the position it did on Friday. He claimed that the chief minister (Eknath Shinde), the speaker, and his administration had tarnished Maharashtra’s reputation.

The Supreme Court harshly criticised the assembly speaker, stating the proceedings could not be a ‘charade’ and that he could not ‘defeat’ its instructions. The Supreme Court was closely scrutinising the delay in deciding the disqualification petitions against CM Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs who were loyal to him.

A bench made up of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to inform it of the timeline for deciding the petitions on Tuesday on behalf of Speaker Rahul Narwekar, stating that it will issue a peremptory order if it is not satisfied.

According to the court, the purpose of setting the timetable was not to “indefinitely delay” the hearing of the disqualification procedures.