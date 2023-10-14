Second flight carrying 235 Indians departs from war-torn Israel as part of Operation Ajay

On a special flight arranged as part of ‘Operation Ajay,’ the second group of Indian citizens left war-torn Israel early today morning and arrived home safely. On Saturday, the aeroplane carrying 235 Indian citizens, two of whom were newborns, touched down at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

In the midst of Israel’s heated confrontation with the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, the first charter flight under ‘Operation Ajay,’ bringing 212 Indian citizens from Israel, touched down in Delhi airport on Friday morning.

Following an initiative by the Indian embassy to encourage all Indians to register at the mission’s database, the passengers were selected on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. The expense of their return is covered by the government.

In response to the blatant attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7, which sparked new tension in the unstable region, India began ‘Operation Ajay’ on Thursday to aid the repatriation of individuals who wish to return home.

It departed at 11:02 p.m. local time. On Sunday as well, Indian people will continue to be evacuated.

The next group of Indian individuals who had registered for the special flight today received an email from the Embassy. For subsequent flights, messages to other registered passengers will be sent, the Indian Embassy announced on X.

‘Operation Ajay’ has been praised by Safed, a researcher at Bar-Ilan University, who also hailed the Indian government. ‘I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Indian government for rescuing us from the conflict in Israel…’ According to Suryakant Tiwari, a PhD student at the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University in Safed, ‘Our government has evacuated us from such a situation under ‘Operation Ajay’,’ he told PTI.

About 18,000 Indian citizens reside and work in Israel, including carers, students, a number of IT specialists, and diamond traders. Indian people had to be evacuated when armed Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip breached the Israeli border fence on Saturday and poured into Israel via land, air, and sea in what is now being referred to as an unprecedented attack.

Since then, the onslaught has left more than 1,300 people dead in Israel while more than 1,900 people have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli counter-airstrikes. Approximately 1,500 Hamas fighters were allegedly killed inside Israel, according to Israel.