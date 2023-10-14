Sindhu Stages Comeback, Secures Semifinal Spot in Arctic Open

Indian badminton star P V Sindhu displayed her incredible resilience at the Arctic Open Super 500 event in Vantaa, Finland, on Friday. She faced off against Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen, trailing in the game at 14-18. However, Sindhu mounted a remarkable comeback, ultimately prevailing with a score of 20-22, 22-20, 21-18 against the world No. 26.

In the upcoming semifinals, the eighth seed is set to challenge the world No. 11, Wang Zhi Yi, for a coveted spot in the final showdown. Notably, Sindhu maintains a strong 2-0 head-to-head record against her Chinese opponent, making the match all the more intriguing.