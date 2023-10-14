Sophie Turner unfollows Joe’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra on Instagram amid their divorce

It’s now official! The marriage between singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner, best known for her role in Game of Thrones, has reached its conclusion. In the midst of their divorce and custody dispute, Sophie has chosen to unfollow Joe’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram. In a reciprocal move, Priyanka has also unfollowed Sophie on the platform. Interestingly, Priyanka continues to maintain her social media connection with Joe, Kevin, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas.

A source, previously cited in Life and Style, offered insights into Priyanka’s perspective on the unfolding situation. The source revealed that Priyanka is grappling with the complexities of the breakup and the custody battle. According to the source, “She and Sophie were very close. There was a time when Sophie believed that she and Joe, along with Nick and Priyanka, would share a future in London. Priyanka holds deep affection for Sophie, as well as her nieces, and is committed to ensuring their continued presence in her life.”

In September, the estranged couple released a joint statement, reaffirming that their decision to part ways was mutual and characterized by an amicable separation. Despite the ongoing speculations surrounding their divorce, Joe and Sophie underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding their privacy, particularly for the well-being of their two daughters.

The formal announcement of their separation confirms that the relationship between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has come to an end. Their respective social media choices, like unfollowing each other and maintaining connections with family members, serve as a reflection of the intricate dynamics and personal adjustments that often accompany the dissolution of a high-profile marriage. Amid the public spotlight, they remain committed to providing stability and privacy for their children.