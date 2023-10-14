TNAU professor stuck in Israel; husband seeks assistance

A Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) associate professor, currently on a two-month training program in Israel, has found herself stranded in a conflict zone. She is seeking assistance to return to Tamil Nadu, according to her husband, who holds the position of Head of the Department at the same university. The professor has been experiencing sleepless nights in The Negev, a large desert region in southern Israel, due to its proximity to the conflict in Gaza. She has been forced to take shelter whenever sirens announce impending bombardments.

While the professor is presently safe and receiving necessary provisions, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is causing her significant stress. Both she and her husband have been in constant communication with the Tamil Nadu and central Indian governments since the war began. The Indian embassy has contacted her and assured her that her request is being processed as quickly as possible. The Indian government has initiated Operation Ajay to repatriate its citizens from Israel and Palestine.

As part of this effort, around 21 people from Tamil Nadu arrived in New Delhi on October 12. The Tamil Nadu government is actively coordinating with the central government and the Indian embassy to ensure the safe return of its citizens stranded in Israel, as indicated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.