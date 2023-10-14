Williamson Out for Upcoming World Cup Games

New Zealand’s cricket fans received disheartening news as their skipper, Kane Williamson, has been sidelined for their upcoming World Cup fixtures due to a fractured thumb. This unfortunate setback follows his remarkable return to the team, where he scored an unbeaten 78 in their recent resounding win against Bangladesh. A throw during the match while running between the wickets inflicted this latest injury, casting doubt on his World Cup participation.

While Tom Blundell has been designated as a contingency plan and will journey to India as cover, Williamson remains with the squad, with a glimmer of hope for a comeback during the later stages of the group play in the coming month. In a statement from New Zealand Cricket, head coach Gary Stead conveyed his sentiments, saying, “Firstly, we’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury.” Despite the disappointment, there is some optimism that with rest and rehabilitation, Williamson might still rejoin the competition. Stead emphasized Williamson’s significance, not just as a world-class player but also as their captain, and expressed the team’s commitment to providing every opportunity for his return.

The replacement choice of Tom Blundell over Henry Nicholls, who suffered a mild side-strain in a Plunket Shield warm-up match, stems from Blundell’s prior experience with the one-day side during tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh, where he exhibited his skills in multiple batting positions and wicket-keeping, making him a valuable backup.

New Zealand, runners-up in the 2019 World Cup, began their quest for a maiden title with a triumphant start, securing three consecutive victories. Their next challenge awaits them against Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday, as they continue their pursuit of World Cup glory.