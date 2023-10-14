Woman succumbed to injuries after son attacked after questioned for being glued to mobile phone

Police reported that a 63-year-old woman died away from her wounds on Saturday at a hospital in the Kannur district, days after she had been viciously attacked by her son for questioning his cell phone addiction.

After being attacked by her son Sujith and having her skull bashed against a wall in their home, Rugmini of Kanichira in this district has been receiving medical care at the hospital for the past week.

According to them, the accused was arrested shortly after the crime was reported. The man admitted to the murder when being questioned and stated that his mother had struck him because she had questioned his constant usage of a mobile device, they added.

The accused was taken to the government mental hospital at Kuthiravattom in Kozhikode after it was claimed that he was mentally ill.