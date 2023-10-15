471 Indians from Israel returned in two flights via Operation Ajay

On Sunday morning, 471 Indian citizens arrived in the national capital on two separate flights from Tel Aviv. Air India and SpiceJet operated these flights, as part of the government’s Operation Ajay initiative, aimed at facilitating the return of Indians from Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The government has organized a total of four flights as part of Operation Ajay. These flights have been instrumental in bringing back Indian nationals from Israel, with the latest developments being the arrival of the third flight carrying 197 passengers and the fourth flight with 274 passengers, both landing in the national capital. In addition to these commercial flights, two chartered flights operated by Air India had previously transported over 435 passengers from Tel Aviv on Friday and Saturday.