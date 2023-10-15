After motorcycle, pickup truck collided, three Odisha students died

In the Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday, a motorbike carrying three Class 10 students collided head-on with a pick-up van, according to authorities.

According to a police officer, the incident happened when the kids were travelling home after a coaching programme in the Rana Sankha area. The accident was so strong that the riders were knocked off their motorcycles and landed to the ground far away, he said.

The three students were taken to Banki Hospital, where two of them were declared dead by doctors, he said. The third student was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but the officer stated that he died from his injuries.