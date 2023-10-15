After new raids in Rajasthan paper leak case, investigation agency ED seizes Rs 24 lakh

After conducting raids in relation to the suspected leak of question papers for the competitive test for 2nd grade teachers in 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated Rs 24 lakh in cash along with incriminating documents, according to authorities on Saturday.

Seven residential locations were searched on Friday in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These included the residences of Dinesh Khodania, the leader of the Congress, Spurdha Chaudhary, the head of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Ashok Kumar Jain, Suresh Dhaka, and other accused.

Various incriminating documents, copies of sale deeds for numerous properties, electronic gadgets, and cash totaling Rs 24 lakh were also recovered, according to ED officers.

Based on FIRs and chargesheets submitted by the Rajasthan Police against the accused, Bhupendra Saran, and other connected individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the ED launched this investigation.

The investigation team found evidence that the accused people conspired with one another to leak the General Knowledge question paper for the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Examination in 2022.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) planned to hold this test on December 21, 22, and 24 of 2022. Candidates received the leaked documents for payments ranging from Rs. 8 to Rs. 10 lakh per person.

In connection with this case, the ED searched 15 locations on June 5 and found damning paper records and digital files.

Following this, on August 18, the accused individuals’ moveable and immovable properties worth roughly Rs 3.11 crore were provisionally attached.

Babulal Katara, a former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Anil Kumar Meena, also known as Sher Singh Meena, and Bhupendra Saran were all detained in connection with the case.