Air India Express flight from Dubai to Amritsar makes emergency landing in Karachi

On Saturday, an emergency landing was performed in Karachi when a passenger experienced a medical issue and required rapid help. The flight was an Air India Express from Dubai to Amritsar.

The airline’s representative stated that the passenger received ‘immediate medical services’ following the emergency landing in Karachi. At 2:30 pm, the flight departed from Karachi for Amritsar after the passenger received treatment and received the all-clear to fly.

An Air India Express spokesperson said, ‘A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight (October 14), and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance. The flight departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time.’

‘The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing. The airport doctor at Karachi administered required medication and after medical assessment the pax was cleared to fly by the airport medical team. The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 PM local time on its way to Amritsar,’ the spokesperson further said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In a related occurrence, a passenger’s medical emergency caused an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi to be diverted to Nagpur airport in July. The passenger had died from his sickness despite being taken immediately to a hospital after landing.