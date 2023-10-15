Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes Israel’s Prime Minister, Appeals to Prime Minister Modi for Support for Gaza

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of AIMIM and a member of parliament from Hyderabad, pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support and aid the Gazan population in the midst of the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in hundreds of casualties.

‘I stand and will continue to stand with Palestine. Millions of salutes to the brave men of Gaza who are still fighting today! Netanyahu is a devil and a tyrant and a war criminal! A Chief Minister said that a case would be lodged for taking the name of Palestine, so today I have come carrying Palestine flag along with the Tricolour,’ Owaisi said during a public meeting in Hyderabad.

He added, ‘I would like to appeal to the Prime Minister to stop the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians. Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims; it is a humanitarian issue.’