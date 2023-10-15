Bike Stunt Crackdown: Kerala Police and MVD Impound 35 Motorcycles, Collect Rs 3.59 Lakh in Fines

In a concerted effort to crack down on reckless bike stunts, speeding, and unauthorized vehicle modifications within the state, Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicle Department jointly executed ‘Operation Bike Stunt’ on Saturday, resulting in the confiscation of 35 motorcycles. Additionally, the operation led to the registration of cases against seven individuals, with the suspension of licenses for 30 riders. A significant sum of Rs 3,59,250 was collected in fines.

This initiative was initiated in response to the escalating incidents of accidents linked to bike stunts performed on public roads. Inspector General G Sparjan Kumar’s Traffic and Road Safety Cell scoured various social media platforms to identify those responsible. In the words of the police, “The third phase of Operation Bike Stunt was implemented by collecting and tracing the addresses of riders who posted videos and pictures of their modified vehicle and them performing dangerous stunts.”

The operation was spearheaded by South Zone Traffic SP Johnson Charles, North Zone Traffic SP Harish Chandra Naik, District Traffic Nodal Officers, and officials from the Motor Vehicle Department.

Furthermore, authorities have stressed that they will take legal action against the parents of minors involved in such activities. The crackdown is set to continue in the days ahead, with the public encouraged to report violations by sharing videos and pictures through the police’s ‘Subhayathra’ WhatsApp number: 9747001099.