Border patrol officers seized gold worth Rs 1.86 crore close to India-Bangladesh border

Four Bangladeshi smugglers were arrested in West Bengal after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled an effort to smuggle gold. The BSF said that the accused’s lower bodies were where the gold items were found.

23 gold biscuits, four gold bracelets, and one gold ring, totaling 3,191.22 grammes, were confiscated by a team of 145 Battalion BSF officers at ICP Petrapole (a land border crossing near Bangladesh).

According to a BSF official statement, these commodities had an estimated worth of Rs 1.86 crore and were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. The officials further stated that during routine frisking of the Bangladeshis, the gold was taken in different occurrences.

Belal Hossain, Azom Khan, Mohammed Kabir, and Jubida Khanam have been named as the defendants. ‘A total of 11 gold cookies from Mohammed Kabir, six from Azom Khan, and 23 from Belal Hossain (including one that was broken in two). In a fourth occurrence, Jubida Khanam was discovered in possession of four odd gold bracelets and one misshaped gold ring,’ according to the BSF statement.

‘Each male smuggler was promised 10,000 Bangladeshi Takka and the female smuggler was promised 5,000 Bangladeshi Taka upon successful delivery,’ it added.

The accused, who were Dhaka residents, admitted to carrying the contraband gold goods after being questioned, according to the BSF. The accused admitted, according to the BSF, to receiving the gold from various sources in Dhaka and being given instructions to bring it to Kolkata’s New Market Area.