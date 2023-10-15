Dramatic Collapse, Dream Deliveries

In the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and India in Ahmedabad, Pakistan faced a remarkable collapse, getting bundled out for 191. The game took a dramatic turn as Pakistan, initially in control at 155/2 in the 30th over, lost their grip. The turning point came when Mohammad Siraj bowled Pakistan captain Babar Azam with an outstanding delivery, ending a crucial partnership of 82 runs with Mohammad Rizwan.

The downfall continued as Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs. It was less about Pakistan’s errors and more about India’s exceptional bowling, notably Jasprit Bumrah’s performance. Bumrah dismissed a well-set Rizwan with a deceptive slower ball and clean bowled Shadab Khan with a top-of-off-stump delivery.

With the majority of Indian bowlers claiming two wickets each, Bumrah stood out with figures of 2/19 from seven overs. He was deservedly awarded the player of the match. India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory, maintaining their proud record of not losing to Pakistan in any ICC World Cup match, with an 8-0 head-to-head record.