During treatment in Uttar Pradesh, Nepal national serving 10-year sentence died

A Nepalese national serving a ten-year term in this city’s district jail died away on Sunday while receiving treatment, a jail official reported.

The prisoner, Kumbh Bahadur Thapa (67), was a long-time lung illness patient who resided in Nepal. Thapa was receiving frequent medical attention for his condition from the jail administration.

Aditya Kumar, a jailer at the district jail, said that Thapa had received a 10-year sentence in prison under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Since 2014, he has been imprisoned at Maharajganj to serve out his sentence.

His sentence had been completed after more than nine years. He was admitted to the district hospital this morning after his condition unexpectedly deteriorated, where he died while receiving care.

The Maharajganj jail administration is sending information about this to the prisoner’s family members, the officer said.