For ‘over excavation,’ investigation agency ED raids sand quarry site in Tamil Nadu

In the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a raid on a sand quarry on Sunday.

After receiving allegations that it was extracting sand from the riverbed up to 15 feet beyond the allowed limit of five feet, the ED conducted a raid on the quarry on the banks of the Vellar river.

On Sunday, October 8, the ED officials also went to sand quarry locations all over Tamil Nadu to measure the amount of sand that is currently in stockyards and determine how much has recently been extracted.

According to police sources, the investigation into claims that a significant amount of sand was illegally removed from riverbeds and sold included visits to the stockyards and sand quarries by investigators backed by engineers from the Water Resources Department.

The state exchequer suffered a significant loss as a result of the transaction being conducted without using the online sales method.