Jungle Fruit Survivor: Thief Rearrested After 5 Days in Wayanad Plantation

A young thief, Cheruvathur Manu (27), who managed to evade police custody during an evidence-gathering operation five days ago, faced re-arrest on a fateful Saturday in Vythiri. He had been hiding within a local plantation and was apprehended thanks to the cooperation of vigilant auto drivers when he attempted to exit the district.

This daring escape transpired on Monday when Manu had absconded from the scene of a theft, having stolen one-and-a-half sovereigns of gold from a residence. To survive, he resorted to jungle fruits and tender coconuts found within the vast plantation.

The re-arrest unfolded near Chelode, in close proximity to Vythiri, approximately six kilometers from the location where he had eluded the police, near Lakkidy. The operation was executed jointly by the police units of Meppadi and Vythiri.

Manu’s escape had put the Meppadi Police in a challenging predicament, as the District Police Chief had issued a warning of potential disciplinary action. At present, the Meppadi Police has yet to decide whether they will return the accused to the original location to conclude the evidence collection process pertaining to the theft case.