Mahua Moitra says, after personal pictures posted online, ‘Bengal’s women live a life’

Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, responded cleverly to images of her and Congressman Shashi Tharoor that were being shared online. She declared that she was ‘most amused’ to see her personal photos being shared by the ‘BJP’s troll sena’ and accused them of doing so.

‘Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie,’ she remarked in reaction to the images that showed her wearing dresses and having a cigar on X (previously Twitter). Mahua Moitra made light of the situation by remarking, ‘I like green dress on me better than white blouse.’

The health effects of smoking were brought up in a social media user’s response to Moitra’s post on X, who said, ‘Ma’am, smoking is not good for health. It results in cancer.’

The TMC MP then clarified, ‘I don’t smoke. I am severely allergic to cigarettes. I was just posing for a joke with a friend’s cigar.’