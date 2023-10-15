PM Modi: India Eyes 2036 Olympics Host Role

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India’s keen interest in hosting the Olympic Games in 2036. He made this declaration during the inaugural ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai. While India has never hosted the Olympics in its history, it did successfully host the Commonwealth Games in Delhi back in 2010.

Modi emphasized India’s commitment to turning this long-cherished dream into a reality, saying, “India will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organize the Olympics in India in 2036. This is the age-old dream of 140 crore (1.4 billion) Indians, it is their aspiration.” He also expressed optimism in securing the support of the IOC for this ambitious endeavor.

Notably, India’s announcement comes amid competition from other countries like Poland, where President Andrzej Duda had expressed hopes of hosting the 2036 Olympics. Additionally, Indonesia and Mexico are expected to put forward their bids to host this prestigious sporting event.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his address by revealing India’s intention to host the Youth Olympics in 2029, underlining the importance of sports in capturing not just medals but also hearts.