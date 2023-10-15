PM Modi invites Amitabh Bachchan to visit Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday, urging him to visit two significant attractions in Gujarat, the upcoming Rann Utsav and the Statue of Unity. This invitation came in response to a post by Bachchan on X, in which he shared a photograph from the prime minister’s recent visit to the Adi Kailash peak, a sacred site associated with Lord Shiva, and Parvati Kund in Jolingkong, Uttarakhand. In his post, Bachchan expressed his regret that he may never have the opportunity to visit these locations in person.

In a reply to Bachchan’s post, PM Modi suggested a visit to Kutch, highlighting the forthcoming Rann Utsav. He also reminded Bachchan of his pending visit to the Statue of Unity, a prominent landmark in Gujarat. The prime minister had recently conducted a daylong visit to Uttarakhand, during which he sought blessings at the Adi Kailash peak and performed a puja at Parvati Kund. Additionally, he inaugurated several developmental projects and addressed a public gathering.

PM Modi’s invitation to Bachchan reflects the significance of these attractions and encourages the celebrated actor to explore the cultural and tourist richness of the region.