Prime Minister Modi honors former President Abdul Kalam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of the renowned scientist and former president, A P J Abdul Kalam, by expressing his deep respect for Kalam’s unparalleled contributions to nation-building. In a statement on X, Modi highlighted that Kalam’s endearing qualities and extraordinary scientific talents endeared him to the public. Kalam, a prominent figure in India’s scientific community, authored several best-selling books and was particularly beloved by the younger generation due to his frequent interactions with them throughout the nation. His tenure as India’s president, spanning from 2002 to 2007, earned him respect from across the political spectrum, earning him the moniker of the “People’s President.” Even in the highest office, he remained committed to engaging with ordinary citizens, particularly students, a practice he continued beyond his presidential term. Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 1931, Kalam’s passing in 2015 marked the end of an era.

Prime Minister Modi paid heartfelt tributes to the late President Abdul Kalam on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He lauded Kalam’s immense contribution to the nation and emphasized the public’s admiration for his humility and remarkable scientific abilities. Kalam, a prominent Indian scientist, also enjoyed widespread popularity, especially among the younger generation, thanks to his frequent interactions with them across the country. His presidency, from 2002 to 2007, earned him respect and was characterized by his commitment to meeting ordinary people, particularly students. Kalam’s life journey, which began in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 1931, concluded in 2015.

In remembrance of the late President Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects and acknowledged Kalam’s extraordinary contributions to the nation’s progress. Modi underlined the public’s affection for Kalam, citing his humility and remarkable scientific talents as the reasons behind his popularity. Kalam, a distinguished Indian scientist, was not only an accomplished author but also connected deeply with the younger generation through his interactions across the nation. Serving as India’s president from 2002 to 2007, Kalam garnered widespread respect and earned the title of the “People’s President.” He remained committed to engaging with common citizens, particularly students, even after his term in office. Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 1931, Kalam’s legacy endures despite his passing in 2015.