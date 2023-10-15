Roads to be established, connecting 8 Uttarakhand villages after 75 years

Eight villages located in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, near the border with China, will finally have concrete roads, marking the first time they will enjoy such connectivity since India gained independence. The lack of proper roads has made life challenging for the residents of these remote villages near the sensitive China border. This development comes as part of the central government’s Vibrant Village Scheme, and Nitika Khandelwal, the state coordinator of the Vibrant Village Scheme, confirmed that the proposals for these roads have received in-principle approval from the central government.

The Uttarakhand state rural development department has outlined plans to construct a total of 10.01 km of roads in Tidang, Seepu, and Marcha villages, 1.025 km in Rongaon, 6.40 km in Panchu Gunth (Ghanghar), 3.325 km in Tola, and a substantial 23.20 km in Khimling. Additionally, the construction of a road in Hira Ghumari village, located within forest limits, has been requested by the Indo Tibetan Border Police. So far, the chief secretary has approved 510 schemes worth Rs 758 crore for various developmental projects.

Furthermore, the Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission is actively working on a comprehensive plan to promote border tourism within the state. According to S S Negi, the commission’s vice-chairman, over the past five years, there has been a notable seven percent reduction in the mass migration of residents from border districts. This positive shift is attributed to government initiatives, increased awareness, and encouragement across various levels. In the past, these border districts faced population decline due to challenging living conditions, poor infrastructure, and a lack of essential amenities like healthcare and education. The development of border infrastructure is expected to reverse this migration trend, improving mobility for troops and machinery. The 2011 census recorded over 185 villages with a population of zero in the three border districts of Uttarakhand, often referred to as “ghost villages” by locals.