Umpire Marais Erasmus’s Tough Day on the Field

South African umpire Marais Erasmus had a day to forget in the ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“The Indians took the review, but Babar survived on umpire’s call,” as Erasmus ruled in favor of Pakistan captain Babar Azam when he tried to sweep Kuldeep Yadav.

Erasmus was at the center of another contentious decision when Kuldeep appealed for an LBW against left-hander Saud Shakeel. “Saud was plumb in front,” confirmed TV replays after Indian captain Rohit Sharma took the review.

The drama continued as Erasmus gave a not-out decision when No. 11 Haris Rauf was struck on the pads by a ball from Ravindra Jadeja. “Once again, the umpire was forced to reverse his decision as the Pakistan innings folded up for 191 in 42.5 overs.”

On both occasions, it appeared out to the naked eye. “Erasmus is a top umpire, and it was a surprise to see him make such silly errors. Maybe the pressure of the occasion got to him.”