22 writers calls out the Writers Guild of America for not issuing any statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

In light of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict that has led to global division, a coalition of 22 writers has taken issue with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) union for its perceived silence on the matter. These Hollywood writers have jointly penned an open letter, urging the WGA to clarify its position regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. They have requested the organization to denounce the attack on Israel, which had severe consequences for the nation.

Both SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild of America issued statements the previous week, expressing their condemnation of the attack. However, the writers’ collective, which includes notable names such as Eli Roth, Mike Weiss, Amy Chozick, Ellen Rapoport, and Seth Fisher, highlighted that the WGA had not taken a similar stance. They emphasized that while the Writers Guild of America had issued statements in support of movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo, they had yet to voice support for the people of Israel.