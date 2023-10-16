Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for foreign ministry, named India’s UN ambassador

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, was named as India’s permanent representative to the UN and other international institutions in Geneva on Monday.

The eastern Ladakh border dispute, India’s response to COVID-19, and New Delhi’s G20 presidency were just a few of the pressing issues and developments that Bagchi, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official from the 1995 batch, skillfully handled after taking over as the MEA spokesperson in March 2020.

Indra Mani Pandey, who is scheduled to return to New Delhi, would be replaced in Geneva by Bagchi. ‘Arindam Bagchi (IFS:1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva,’ the MEA said in a brief statement.

‘He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,’ it said. It is known that four senior diplomats are vying for the position of MEA spokesperson, including joint secretary (G20) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and high commissioner to Mauritius K Nandini Singla.

Bagchi formerly held the positions of deputy high commissioner in Sri Lanka and ambassador to Croatia.

He also served as a director for a short time in the Prime Minister’s Office and at India’s permanent mission to the UN in New York.