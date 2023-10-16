Gavi’s Goal Secures Spain’s Euro 2024 Spot; Turkey and Scotland Qualify Too

Spain secured their spot at Euro 2024 with Gavi’s second-half strike leading them to a 1-0 victory over Norway, and they’ll be joined in the tournament by Scotland and Turkey. Both Spain and Scotland earned their places in the top two spots of their respective groups, with 15 points from six games. Meanwhile, Turkey’s resounding 4-0 victory over Latvia ensured their qualification, solidifying their position among the qualifiers.

In Oslo, Spain’s dominance in possession didn’t immediately translate into goals. VAR drama unfolded when Alvaro Morata’s first-half goal was disallowed for offside. Nevertheless, Gavi’s goal in the 49th minute secured Spain’s Euro berth, even after another VAR check. Norway’s attempts to counter were thwarted, keeping Erling Haaland at bay and securing Spain’s qualification with two games to spare.

Over in Turkey, Yunus Akgun’s brilliant volley put them on track for a comprehensive win against Latvia. Their victory ensured a place in the tournament. Turkey currently tops their group with 16 points, a six-point lead over Wales and Croatia after Wales defeated Croatia 2-1 in Cardiff.

In Group I, Switzerland had to mount a comeback to draw 3-3 at home against Belarus, while Romania leads the standings with 16 points after a 4-0 victory over Andorra, just one point ahead of Switzerland. Kosovo’s home game against Israel was postponed due to the Middle East security situation. In Group E, Poland’s hopes of qualification took a hit as they drew 1-1 at home to Moldova. They remain third in the group with 10 points, trailing Albania and the Czech Republic.