In JD(S), split? Karnataka’s party leader rejects plan to join BJP-led alliance

CM Ibrahim, the Janata Dal (Secular) state president for Karnataka, expressed his opposition to the party’s choice to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Ibrahim reiterated his dedication to secularism and said that HD Deve Gowda, the head of the party, and HD Kumaraswamy, the second-in-command of the JD(S), were free to support the BJP if they so desired.

Ibrahim, though, hinted to a rift inside the party when he claimed he was certain about his decision to not join the BJP. Deve Gowda consented to join the coalition led by the BJP on September 22 in order to run in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

‘Our first decision is that the JD(S) will not go with the NDA. The second decision was a request to Deve Gowda that he should not give his consent to this alliance,’ Ibrahim was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He claimed that his group is the original JD(S) and upholds secular principles. He asserted that he thought he had the power to decide the party’s course in Karnataka as the state president. HD Kumaraswamy responded to Ibrahim’s remarks by acknowledging his independence and announcing that they would wait for his choice.

To meet with HD Deve Gowda and relay the conclusions reached at the most recent meeting, Ibrahim intends to establish a core committee. In order to avoid putting him under pressure, Ibrahim further stated that he communicates with numerous MLAs.