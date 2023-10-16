In Sri Lankan waters, 27 Indian fishermen detained on suspicion of poaching

The Navy of the island nation of Sri Lanka reported on Sunday that 27 Indian fishermen had been arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan territorial seas.

According to the report, the fishermen were arrested on Saturday off the northeastern shore of Mannar as well as the northern islets of Delft and Kachchativu.

According to sources, three Indian trawlers with 12 fisherman on board were detained close to the Delft and Kachchativu Islands, while the Sri Lankan Navy detained two Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen aboard that were still in island seas off Mannar.

According to the authorities, the detained fisherman were given to them for further legal action.

17 Indian fisherman were detained in September off the shore of Kakarathivu island in Jaffna.

The relationship between India and Sri Lanka is strained on the issue of fishermen; in some reported instances of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters, Sri Lankan Navy forces have even opened fire on Indian fisherman in the Palk Strait and taken their boats.

For fisherman from both nations, the Palk Strait, a confined body of water dividing Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a productive fishing area.

Periodically, Sri Lankan authorities have detained Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching the international maritime border and fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.