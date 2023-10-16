IOC Delays 2036 Olympics Host Decision Until 2026

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the decision regarding the host city for the 2036 summer Olympics will not be made until at least 2026 or 2027. This news comes after several countries expressed their interest in hosting the Games. India, for instance, officially declared its intention to stage the Olympics in 2036, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the IOC leadership during the session in Mumbai.

Other nations, including Poland, Mexico, and Indonesia, have also expressed their interest in bidding for the Games. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the chair of the IOC’s future host commission, stated, “Any decision will be made by a new IOC leadership and not before 2026 or 2027.” The IOC is expected to elect a new president in 2025. Grabar-Kitarovic added, “I am pleased to report that the number of interested parties for hosting the Games is in double digits,” without specifying whether this count includes both summer and winter Games candidacies or solely the 2036 summer Olympics.

Currently, Paris is scheduled to host the 2024 summer Olympics, while Los Angeles has been chosen for the 2028 Games. Brisbane, Australia, is set to stage the 2032 Olympics.