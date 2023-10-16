Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ release postponed

Kangana Ranaut, the renowned actor, announced on Monday that her upcoming film, “Emergency,” will not be hitting theaters this year as originally planned. Instead, it has been postponed to the following year due to modifications in her hectic film release schedule. Initially scheduled for release on November 24, “Emergency” is a movie both written and directed by Kangana Ranaut herself.

The decision to postpone the film’s release to 2024 was shared by Kangana on her official social media page. She cited the rearrangement of her back-to-back film release calendar and a heavily packed final quarter of 2024 as the reasons for the delay. Kangana also mentioned that the new release date will be revealed in the near future.

“Emergency” is described as a significant political drama in India’s history. Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The cast includes prominent actors such as Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah, known for his work on “Pink,” is responsible for the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. The film, presented by Manikarnika Films, is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut.

This postponement provides Kangana Ranaut and her team with additional time to ensure that “Emergency” meets their creative vision before it is presented to the audience.