Kusal Mendis Thrilled to Lead Sri Lanka as Captain

Kusal Mendis, who stepped into the captaincy role during the World Cup after Dasun Shanaka’s injury, remains resolute in his aggressive batting style. Shanaka’s thigh muscle injury in the recent loss to Pakistan has sidelined him for three weeks, with Chamika Karunaratne taking his place in the squad. Despite the leadership responsibility, Mendis has been one of the tournament’s top scorers with 198 runs in two games. As he prepares to lead the team in Monday’s match against winless Australia, Mendis expressed his determination: “I am very happy to have the captaincy, and I hope to play in the future in the same way as I have played so far because I don’t have anything to change.”

He added, “I’ve had previous experience as a captain. I’ve also held the position of captain in practice matches here. Speaking about my batting, I aim to maintain this level of performance. I prefer playing in a manner that aligns with the team’s requirements.” Mendis acknowledged the absence of all-rounder Shanaka, stating, “As a team, we deeply regret his absence. Moreover, when we previously lost Wanidu Hasaranga, we made an addition to the team to compensate for his absence.” Sri Lanka faces challenges in the World Cup, but Mendis is determined to lead by example while staying true to his aggressive style.