Miss Universe pageant to have two trans women contestants

In an unprecedented move, the upcoming Miss Universe competition will showcase two transgender contestants this year, namely Marina Machete, representing Miss Portugal, and Rikkie Kolle, hailing from Miss Netherlands. Rikkie made history by becoming the first transgender woman to secure the title in her country’s pageant and participate in the Miss Universe contest, triumphantly winning the Miss Netherlands-Miss Universe title in July. Subsequently, Marina achieved a similar feat by winning the Miss Portugal-Miss Universe crown in November.

The Miss Universe pageant is slated to be held in El Salvador this year in November, featuring a diverse lineup of 90 women from across the world competing for the coveted Miss Universe title. At the culmination of the event, the current Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel, will pass on her crown to the next winner.

Both Marina and Rikkie have consistently used their platforms to advocate for inclusivity in beauty pageants. In a video posted on the Portuguese pageant’s YouTube channel ahead of the Miss Portugal competition, Marina Machete voiced her journey as a transgender woman, remarking, “As a trans woman, I’ve encountered numerous obstacles along the way, but fortunately, and particularly with the support of my family, love has proven to be more powerful than ignorance.”