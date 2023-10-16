South Korea’s Tom Kim captures his second consecutive PGA Shriners Children’s Open title

Tom Kim from South Korea secured his second consecutive PGA Shriners Children’s Open championship on Sunday, maintaining his lead over Canada’s Adam Hadwin in the closing stages to claim his third PGA title. The 21-year-old golfer from Seoul delivered a five-under par 66 in the final round, finishing 72 holes with an overall score of 20-under 264 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, narrowly defeating Hadwin by a single stroke.

Kim clinched a 12-foot birdie putt at the 15th hole, while Hadwin encountered trouble with a bogey on the par-5 16th, although he managed to respond with a closing birdie, which ultimately proved insufficient. Kim expressed his elation at securing his third career PGA title, saying, “Number three is so sweet.”

Kim remarked on the day’s proceedings, saying, “It was a long day. I just really felt confident in myself and I was playing really well. I knew if I stuck to my game, I would be able to achieve it.”

Hadwin, who had a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, finished in second place with a total score of 265, one stroke ahead of Americans Eric Cole and J.T. Poston, Sweden’s Alex Noren, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith.

Tom Kim, ranked 16th in the world, was the runner-up at this year’s British Open at Royal Liverpool. He previously won the Vegas title last year and the 2022 Wyndham Championship but had not added to his trophy collection until now.