Arindam Bagchi Appointed India’s Permanent Ambassador to UN

Arindam Bagchi, the current spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, is set to assume the role of India’s new permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations in Geneva. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has indicated that he will take up this new assignment in the near future.

Arindam Bagchi, who belongs to the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), had been serving as the MEA spokesperson since March 2021. His tenure was marked by significant events, including India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

As Bagchi prepares to transition to his new role, several diplomats are being considered as potential replacements for the spokesperson position. Among these contenders are Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, who serves as the joint secretary (G20), and K Nandini Singla, who holds the position of high commissioner to Mauritius. This move underscores the diplomatic shifts within the Indian Foreign Service as experienced officials take on critical roles on the international stage.