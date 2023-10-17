Delicious Homemade Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Here’s a simple teriyaki chicken recipe:

Ingredients:

– 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

– 1/2 cup soy sauce

– 1/4 cup mirin (rice wine)

– 1/4 cup sake (Japanese rice wine)

– 3 tablespoons sugar

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, grated

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– 1 tablespoon cornstarch (mixed with 1 tablespoon of water)

– Optional: Sliced green onions and sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the soy sauce, mirin, sake, sugar, garlic, and ginger to create the teriyaki sauce.

2. Place the chicken breasts in a zip-top bag or shallow dish and pour half of the teriyaki sauce over them. Reserve the other half for later.

3. Seal the bag or cover the dish and marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. You can marinate for longer if you prefer a stronger flavor.

4. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and cook it in the skillet until it’s no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear. This usually takes about 6-7 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the chicken breasts.

5. While the chicken is cooking, pour the reserved teriyaki sauce into a small saucepan and bring it to a simmer. Add the cornstarch-water mixture and stir until the sauce thickens.

6. Once the chicken is done, pour the thickened teriyaki sauce over it and cook for another minute or two, allowing the sauce to glaze the chicken.

7. Remove the chicken from the skillet, slice it, and serve it over cooked rice. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds if desired.